The Outside - 10/30/22

Published October 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
The Outside On Demand

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

Playlist for Ep. 95 (Rebroadcast), 10/31/22:

James Ilgenfritz/Brian Chase/Robbie Lee - Fragile
(from Loss And Gain) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp

James Ilgenfritz/Brian Chase/Robbie Lee - No Answer
(from Loss And Gain) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp

Sō Percussion performs Jason Treuting - Nine Numbers #4
(from Nine Numbers #4 EP) | Canteloupe | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - Blue Folding Room
(from Without Human Permission) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - Rainforest Cotillion
(from Without Human Permission) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - Olympics III
(from Without Human Permission) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Grace Huang performs Tyler Kline - Persimmon
(from Orchard) | Neuma

Ann DuHamel performs Tyler Kline - Kiwi
(from Orchard) | Neuma

Brandon Baltodano performs Tyler Kline - Key lime
(from Orchard) | Neuma

Robert Gerard Pietrusko - Cadence
(from Cadence) | Fallen Moon | Bandcamp

Flying Saucer Attack & Roy Montgomery - Goodbye
(from Goodbye/And Goodbye) | VHF | Bandcamp

Flying Saucer Attack & Roy Montgomery - And Goodbye
(from Goodbye/And Goodbye) | VHF | Bandcamp

Stars of the Lid - Central Texas
(from The Ballasted Orchestra) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Stars of the Lid - Sun Drugs
(from The Ballasted Orchestra) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
