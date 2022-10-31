WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/30/22 Listen • 1:59:53

Playlist for Ep. 95 (Rebroadcast), 10/31/22:

James Ilgenfritz/Brian Chase/Robbie Lee - Fragile

(from Loss And Gain) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp

James Ilgenfritz/Brian Chase/Robbie Lee - No Answer

(from Loss And Gain) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp

Sō Percussion performs Jason Treuting - Nine Numbers #4

(from Nine Numbers #4 EP) | Canteloupe | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - Blue Folding Room

(from Without Human Permission) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - Rainforest Cotillion

(from Without Human Permission) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - Olympics III

(from Without Human Permission) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Grace Huang performs Tyler Kline - Persimmon

(from Orchard) | Neuma

Ann DuHamel performs Tyler Kline - Kiwi

(from Orchard) | Neuma

Brandon Baltodano performs Tyler Kline - Key lime

(from Orchard) | Neuma

Robert Gerard Pietrusko - Cadence

(from Cadence) | Fallen Moon | Bandcamp

Flying Saucer Attack & Roy Montgomery - Goodbye

(from Goodbye/And Goodbye) | VHF | Bandcamp

Flying Saucer Attack & Roy Montgomery - And Goodbye

(from Goodbye/And Goodbye) | VHF | Bandcamp

Stars of the Lid - Central Texas

(from The Ballasted Orchestra) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Stars of the Lid - Sun Drugs

(from The Ballasted Orchestra) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.