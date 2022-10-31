The Outside - 10/30/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 95 (Rebroadcast), 10/31/22:
James Ilgenfritz/Brian Chase/Robbie Lee - Fragile
(from Loss And Gain) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp
James Ilgenfritz/Brian Chase/Robbie Lee - No Answer
(from Loss And Gain) | Infrequent Seams | Bandcamp
Sō Percussion performs Jason Treuting - Nine Numbers #4
(from Nine Numbers #4 EP) | Canteloupe | Bandcamp
Equipment Pointed Ankh - Blue Folding Room
(from Without Human Permission) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp
Equipment Pointed Ankh - Rainforest Cotillion
(from Without Human Permission) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp
Equipment Pointed Ankh - Olympics III
(from Without Human Permission) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp
Grace Huang performs Tyler Kline - Persimmon
(from Orchard) | Neuma
Ann DuHamel performs Tyler Kline - Kiwi
(from Orchard) | Neuma
Brandon Baltodano performs Tyler Kline - Key lime
(from Orchard) | Neuma
Robert Gerard Pietrusko - Cadence
(from Cadence) | Fallen Moon | Bandcamp
Flying Saucer Attack & Roy Montgomery - Goodbye
(from Goodbye/And Goodbye) | VHF | Bandcamp
Flying Saucer Attack & Roy Montgomery - And Goodbye
(from Goodbye/And Goodbye) | VHF | Bandcamp
Stars of the Lid - Central Texas
(from The Ballasted Orchestra) | Kranky | Bandcamp
Stars of the Lid - Sun Drugs
(from The Ballasted Orchestra) | Kranky | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.