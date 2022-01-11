The Outside - 1/9/22
Playlist for Ep. 99, 1/9/22:
Charmaine Lee/Zach Rowden - Cold Cuts I
(from Butterfly Knife) | Notice Recordings | Bandcamp
Max Hamel - First Snow A
(from First Snow) | Notice Recordings | Bandcamp
Lucy Liyou/Yska - A Need
(from A Need/A Want) | Notice Recordings | Bandcamp
Francisco López - untitled #395 (for Victor Nubla)
(from untitled (2020)) | Marginal Frequency | Bandcamp
Necking - Abyssal joy
(from Final Embers of Sunlight) | Marginal Frequency | Bandcamp
Necking - Wires only for perching
(from Final Embers of Sunlight) | Marginal Frequency | Bandcamp
Steve Gunn & Ryley Walker - Side A
(from DRZWI DOORS) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp
