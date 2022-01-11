WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/9/22 Listen • 1:59:56

Playlist for Ep. 99, 1/9/22:

Charmaine Lee/Zach Rowden - Cold Cuts I

(from Butterfly Knife) | Notice Recordings | Bandcamp

Max Hamel - First Snow A

(from First Snow) | Notice Recordings | Bandcamp

Lucy Liyou/Yska - A Need

(from A Need/A Want) | Notice Recordings | Bandcamp

Francisco López - untitled #395 (for Victor Nubla)

(from untitled (2020)) | Marginal Frequency | Bandcamp

Necking - Abyssal joy

(from Final Embers of Sunlight) | Marginal Frequency | Bandcamp

Necking - Wires only for perching

(from Final Embers of Sunlight) | Marginal Frequency | Bandcamp

Steve Gunn & Ryley Walker - Side A

(from DRZWI DOORS) | Husky Pants | Bandcamp

