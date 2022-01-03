The Outside - 1/2/22
The audio for this episode has expired. Check the WYSO Music On Demand page for the most current available episodes.
Playlist for Ep. 98, 1/2/22:
Ava Mendoza - New Ghosts
(from New Spells) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
Ava Mendoza performing Trevor Dunn - Apart From
(from New Spells) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
Nick Mazzarella/Ingebrigt Håker Flaten/Avreeayl Ra - Recollection
(from What You Seek is Seeking You) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
Strictly Missionary - New Guy
(from Heisse Scheisse) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
llama/lama - 13
(from static_mindfulness_content) | Belts & Whistles | Bandcamp
Duane Pitre - The Days Long
(from Omniscient Voices) | Important Records | Bandcamp
Julia Den Boer performing Anna Thorvaldsdottir - Reminiscence
(from Kermès) | New Focus Recordings | Bandcamp
Julia Den Boer performing Linda Catlin Smith - The Underfolding
(from Kermès) | New Focus Recordings | Bandcamp
Karl Larson performing Scott Wollschleger - Secret Machine No. 6
(from Dark Days) | New Focus Recordings | Bandcamp
