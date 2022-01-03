© 2022 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 1/2/22

Published January 3, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST
The Outside On Demand

The audio for this episode has expired. Check the WYSO Music On Demand page for the most current available episodes.

Playlist for Ep. 98, 1/2/22:

Ava Mendoza - New Ghosts
(from New Spells) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Ava Mendoza performing Trevor Dunn - Apart From
(from New Spells) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Nick Mazzarella/Ingebrigt Håker Flaten/Avreeayl Ra - Recollection
(from What You Seek is Seeking You) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Strictly Missionary - New Guy
(from Heisse Scheisse) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

llama/lama - 13
(from static_mindfulness_content) | Belts & Whistles | Bandcamp

Duane Pitre - The Days Long
(from Omniscient Voices) | Important Records | Bandcamp

Julia Den Boer performing Anna Thorvaldsdottir - Reminiscence
(from Kermès) | New Focus Recordings | Bandcamp

Julia Den Boer performing Linda Catlin Smith - The Underfolding
(from Kermès) | New Focus Recordings | Bandcamp

Karl Larson performing Scott Wollschleger - Secret Machine No. 6
(from Dark Days) | New Focus Recordings | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

The OutsideWYSO Music On Demand
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
