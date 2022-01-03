The Outside - 1/2/22

The audio for this episode has expired. Check the WYSO Music On Demand page for the most current available episodes.

Playlist for Ep. 98, 1/2/22:

Ava Mendoza - New Ghosts

(from New Spells) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Ava Mendoza performing Trevor Dunn - Apart From

(from New Spells) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Nick Mazzarella/Ingebrigt Håker Flaten/Avreeayl Ra - Recollection

(from What You Seek is Seeking You) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Strictly Missionary - New Guy

(from Heisse Scheisse) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

llama/lama - 13

(from static_mindfulness_content) | Belts & Whistles | Bandcamp

Duane Pitre - The Days Long

(from Omniscient Voices) | Important Records | Bandcamp

Julia Den Boer performing Anna Thorvaldsdottir - Reminiscence

(from Kermès) | New Focus Recordings | Bandcamp

Julia Den Boer performing Linda Catlin Smith - The Underfolding

(from Kermès) | New Focus Recordings | Bandcamp

Karl Larson performing Scott Wollschleger - Secret Machine No. 6

(from Dark Days) | New Focus Recordings | Bandcamp

