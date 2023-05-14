LISTEN: Kenny Wayne Shepherd will bring the Backroads Blues Festival to Rose Music Center in June

Blues songwriter and guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd joined Blues Revival host Eric Henry this week ahead of his performance at Rose Music Center on June 7th. The concert is part of his annual Backroads Blues Festival, a touring blues festival that brought blues legend Buddy Guy to Dayton last year. In the interview, Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks about the festival, and about his latest album, Trouble Is... 25, which came out last year. The album revisits Shepherd’s seminal 1997 album Trouble Is, and features a range of original songs and covers. Shepherd also talks with Eric about how he characterizes his music within the blues tradition. “My music has blurred the lines a lot over the years. Some of the stuff we’ve done is straight up blues... My fourth album, The Place You’re In, is a straight ahead rock and roll record.” While blues remains the core of his music, he says he frequently draws on other genres of music, like rock, funk, R&B and country. “I'm from Louisiana. It’s kind of like gumbo—a little bit of everything thrown in there. And at the end of the day it just sounds good to me.”

Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform on June 7th at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. He will share the stage with blues guitarist Eric Gales and guitarist and singer King Solomon Hicks. Tickets and information are available on the Rose Music Center website.