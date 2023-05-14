© 2023 WYSO
The Blues Revival

LISTEN: Kenny Wayne Shepherd will bring the Backroads Blues Festival to Rose Music Center in June

By Eric Henry,
Peter Day
Published May 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
KWS-750x411.jpg

Blues songwriter and guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd joined Blues Revival host Eric Henry this week ahead of his performance at Rose Music Center on June 7th. The concert is part of his annual Backroads Blues Festival, a touring blues festival that brought blues legend Buddy Guy to Dayton last year. In the interview, Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks about the festival, and about his latest album, Trouble Is... 25, which came out last year. The album revisits Shepherd’s seminal 1997 album Trouble Is, and features a range of original songs and covers. Shepherd also talks with Eric about how he characterizes his music within the blues tradition. “My music has blurred the lines a lot over the years. Some of the stuff we’ve done is straight up blues... My fourth album, The Place You’re In, is a straight ahead rock and roll record.” While blues remains the core of his music, he says he frequently draws on other genres of music, like rock, funk, R&B and country. “I'm from Louisiana. It’s kind of like gumbo—a little bit of everything thrown in there. And at the end of the day it just sounds good to me.”

Kenny Wayne Shepherd will perform on June 7th at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. He will share the stage with blues guitarist Eric Gales and guitarist and singer King Solomon Hicks. Tickets and information are available on the Rose Music Center website.

Eric Henry
For as long as he can remember, Eric Henry has been a connoisseur of many types of tone and music. He was raised in Xenia among a family of many players and appreciators of music of all kinds. Eric gravitated towards the genres that included expressive electric guitar- especially “The Blues” and its many offshoots.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
