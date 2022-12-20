© 2022 WYSO
Tables of Content

Homegrown Hip Hop: Ladi Bounce and Picket Fence of award-winning podcast, Fly with US

By Peter Day
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST
Fly with us.jpg
On this segment of Homegrown Hip-Hop, hosts Colley the Curator and Da Gemini interviewed Ladi Bounce and Picket Fence, hosts of the podcast Fly With Us. Fly With Us is a weekly podcast focusing on self-love and self care, now on its 172nd episode. In the interview, Picket Fence talks about how the podcast was conceived of as a platform for women’s voices, following the 2016 presidential election. Ladi Bounce talks about the connection between self-care and hip-hop, which, she says, stems from hip-hop’s power to express the (sometimes harsh) realities of life. Fly with Us is available on major podcast platforms. In addition to their podcasting work, Ladi bounce and Picket Fence are musicians. Ladi Bounce DJs the third Friday of every month in the Barrel Room in Dayton from 8:00 to midnight, and Picket Fence is a longtime MC with a new release, Gleet. They talk with Cooley and Da Gemini about their musical work, as well as their podcast.

Tables of Content Music
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
