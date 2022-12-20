Homegrown Hip Hop: Ladi Bounce and Picket Fence of award-winning podcast, Fly with US

On this segment of Homegrown Hip-Hop, hosts Colley the Curator and Da Gemini interviewed Ladi Bounce and Picket Fence, hosts of the podcast Fly With Us. Fly With Us is a weekly podcast focusing on self-love and self care, now on its 172nd episode. In the interview, Picket Fence talks about how the podcast was conceived of as a platform for women’s voices, following the 2016 presidential election. Ladi Bounce talks about the connection between self-care and hip-hop, which, she says, stems from hip-hop’s power to express the (sometimes harsh) realities of life. Fly with Us is available on major podcast platforms. In addition to their podcasting work, Ladi bounce and Picket Fence are musicians. Ladi Bounce DJs the third Friday of every month in the Barrel Room in Dayton from 8:00 to midnight, and Picket Fence is a longtime MC with a new release, Gleet. They talk with Cooley and Da Gemini about their musical work, as well as their podcast.