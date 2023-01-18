© 2023 WYSO
WYSO Staff
320009851_670934421429989_4019964794176005810_n.jpg

Da Gemini & Cooley The Curator (homegrOHwn)

homegrOHwn is hosted by 2 lifelong Hip Hop heads, Da Gemini & Cooley The Curator. The hosts were both born and raised in Ohio and have spent a lifetime pursuing Hip Hop culture thru various avenues like DJing, emceeing, producing, and engineering. Thanks to 3J the DJ, they now have a platform to showcase the incredible artists they’ve met throughout this great state. Tune in Tuesday nights where Cooley & Da Gemini feature a different pillar of the Ohio Hip Hop community during WYSO’s “Tables Of Content”