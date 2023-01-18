Da Gemini & Cooley The Curator (homegrOHwn)
homegrOHwn is hosted by 2 lifelong Hip Hop heads, Da Gemini & Cooley The Curator. The hosts were both born and raised in Ohio and have spent a lifetime pursuing Hip Hop culture thru various avenues like DJing, emceeing, producing, and engineering. Thanks to 3J the DJ, they now have a platform to showcase the incredible artists they’ve met throughout this great state. Tune in Tuesday nights where Cooley & Da Gemini feature a different pillar of the Ohio Hip Hop community during WYSO’s “Tables Of Content”
-
Cooley the Curator and Da Gemini interview TINO about his two recent records, Midwest Sorrow and La Pie Bavarde, on Tables on Content on WYSO.
-
Cooley the Curator and Da Gemini speak with Ladi Bounce and Picket Fence, hosts of podcast Fly with Us, on Tables of Content on WYSO.
-
Hosts Cooley the Curator and Da Gemini kick off their new segment, "Homegrown Hip Hop," with an interview with Dayton hip hop producer Clint Taylor.