Rightstarter: Resistance, Rap and the Golden Era opens at the Herndon Gallery

Rightstarter: Resistance, Rap and the Golden Era is new exhibit opening at the Herndon Gallery on the campus of Antioch College. Yellow Springs-based artist, organizer and curator Joshua Whitaker joined WYSO's Evan Miller to talk about the exhibit ahead of its opening reception on May 9.

Whitaker says the show centers on the golden era of hip-hop, and, "That subculture that it was in like late 80s, early 90s, and kind of the consciousness that was arising during that era, Black consciousness, identity, Afro-centricity, and the music, within the music."

Although hip-hop culture encompasses more than music, the exhibit, which features local and national artists is named for a Public Enemy song.

"To me, [Public Enemy] was one of the most influential and seminal groups that pushed back politically and educated me as a young Black kid coming of age. And I just wanted to highlight that, tell a story of the Gen X and the kids that were coming up in my era listening to this type of music and how it really was so influential in us kind of bucking back at the system and wondering where that is now in the music," said Whittaker.

The opening reception for Rightstarter: Resistance, Rap and the Golden Era is May 9, 2-6pm at the Herdon Gallery. More information on the show is available here.