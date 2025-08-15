Local Beatles tribute returns to the roof of Yellow Can Tavern this weekend

© 2025 WYSO
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT

This weekend Yellow Cab Tavern will host Come Together, a rooftop Beatles tribute band made of up of local musicians, on Friday Aug 15 and Saturday Aug 16. The event will feature food trucks, vendors, multiple bars, and afterparties both nights with vinyl DJ sets by the WYSO music team.

This year only the band will be performing Abbey Road in it's entirety. In addition to the core six piece band there'll also be a string section and a horn section for a grand total of 15 performers.

"Whether it's just new songs or revisiting old songs every time we come back and get together and do this every year, all of us are finding new little nuances to the songs we're playing, you know? So it's more like the discovery of like,'Oh, wow, that's what they did there.' So as challenging as it is, it's equally as fun the whole time through. So it's daunting and exciting equally," said drummer and event organizer Brian Hoeflich.

To buy tickets and get more info, visit https://www.cometogetherband.net/.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
