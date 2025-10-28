© 2025 WYSO
'Welcome to Rap Campp' documentary showcases the lock-in studio session uniting Dayton's hip-hop scene

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 28, 2025 at 3:27 PM EDT

Local producer Cooley the Curator and hip hop legends T Hunt and Jeremy Street stopped by the WYSO studios to chat with Evan Miller about the new documentary Welcome to Rap Campp. The now sold out premiere at The Neon has been supplemented with a second screening at The Brightside happening Thursday, Nov 13 at 7:30 PM.

Produced by City of Gems and directed by Brian Ward, Welcome to Rap Campp gives viewers a deeper look at what really happens during the now-notorious lock-in recording session put on by Don Johnson and Cooley the Curator.

"Brian came out there with his equipment and his staff, and posted up in a trailer. He had cameras everywhere and he had to go through like 960 GB worth of footage he took throughout the day. He's edited it down into about an hour long film that kind of encapsulates not just the behind the scenes look at what we did that day and how we made the album, but also everybody's individual motivations for wanting to to do it in the first place," said Cooley.

Alongside the release of the new documentary Toxic Brew has put out a 'Rap Campp Kolsch' which is being sold at many different bars across Dayton including Yellow Springs Brewery. On Wednesday, October 29 at 5 PM Jeremy Street and Cooley the Curator will be DJing at Yellow Springs Brewery in celebration of the new beer collaboration. From 5PM-7PM $1 of every pint sold will be donated to WYSO.

Get your tickets here to see Welcome to Rap Campp showing Thursday, Nov 13 at 7:30 PM at The Brightside.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
