'Welcome to Rap Campp' documentary showcases the lock-in studio session uniting Dayton's hip-hop scene

Local producer Cooley the Curator and hip hop legends T Hunt and Jeremy Street stopped by the WYSO studios to chat with Evan Miller about the new documentary Welcome to Rap Campp. The now sold out premiere at The Neon has been supplemented with a second screening at The Brightside happening Thursday, Nov 13 at 7:30 PM.

Produced by City of Gems and directed by Brian Ward, Welcome to Rap Campp gives viewers a deeper look at what really happens during the now-notorious lock-in recording session put on by Don Johnson and Cooley the Curator.

"Brian came out there with his equipment and his staff, and posted up in a trailer. He had cameras everywhere and he had to go through like 960 GB worth of footage he took throughout the day. He's edited it down into about an hour long film that kind of encapsulates not just the behind the scenes look at what we did that day and how we made the album, but also everybody's individual motivations for wanting to to do it in the first place," said Cooley.

Alongside the release of the new documentary Toxic Brew has put out a 'Rap Campp Kolsch' which is being sold at many different bars across Dayton including Yellow Springs Brewery. On Wednesday, October 29 at 5 PM Jeremy Street and Cooley the Curator will be DJing at Yellow Springs Brewery in celebration of the new beer collaboration. From 5PM-7PM $1 of every pint sold will be donated to WYSO.

Get your tickets here to see Welcome to Rap Campp showing Thursday, Nov 13 at 7:30 PM at The Brightside.