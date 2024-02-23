© 2024 WYSO
Beavercreek High School Weekend of Jazz to feature Jeff Coffin, Bob Lanzetti

By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published February 23, 2024 at 3:24 PM EST
The Beavercreek High School Jazz One Ensemble visited WYSO’s studios this week for a live preview of the Beavercreek High School Weekend of Jazz, which takes place at the school on Feb. 23 and 24. Led by Beavercreek schools’ director of instrumental music Matt Frost, the ensemble performed two pieces live on air, and spoke with Midday Music host Evan Miller about the Weekend of Jazz. On Friday, Feb. 23, the Jazz One Ensemble will perform alongside Beavercreek’s three other middle and high school jazz ensembles, beginning at 6:30pm. On Saturday, more than a dozen high school jazz ensembles from across Ohio will play at Beavercreek High beginning at 8:00am, with feature performances by the Wright State University Jazz Band and Innovations jazz combo. The weekend’s events will culminate Saturday night with a 7:00pm headline performance by Jeff Coffin, Bob Lanzetti, Felix Pasorius, and Jordan Perlson, who will also offer masterclasses for students earlier that day.

The Jazz One Ensemble kicked off their WYSO appearance by playing Los Angeles composer Les Hooper’s “Cousin Jeff,” a nod to one of the Weekend of Jazz headliners, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin. The Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz gives young jazz musicians from Beavercreek and around the state the opportunity to perform for judges, peers, and community members— and to learn from professional musicians at the height of their career. Matt Frost spoke about the value of working closely with highly accomplished musicians, like founding Snarky Puppy guitarist Bob Lanzettil—even for students who don’t pursue careers in music.

“Some of our kids will go into music. There are a couple in the room that want to, but for the vast majority of them just getting a chance to talk to someone at the very top of their game in any field is super beneficial—What kind of tenacity did it take to found Snarky Puppy? Was there ever a day when you thought ‘this probably isn't going to work,’ and then you made it work?”

Tickets to the Weekend of Jazz headline performance are available for $35. All other events are free of charge. For more information about the festival, visit weekendofjazz.org.

Text by Peter Day, adapted from a studio session recorded by Evan Miler on February 21, 2024.

