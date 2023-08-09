© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Studio Session: Cup O' Joe display bluegrass prowess ahead of Bellefontaine performance

By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published August 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
https://www.cupojoemusic.com

Northern Irish bluegrass band Cup O’ Joe joined Midday Music host Evan Miller this week ahead of their performance at Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine. The band features Tabitha Agnew on banjo and vocals, Benjamin Agnew on bass and vocals, Ruben Agnew on guitar and vocals, and David Benedict on mandolin. Together, they performed four original songs live on the program, including their latest single, “Weathered and Worn.”

In the interview, the band members talked about starting Cup O’ Joe in 2012. The group was originally composed of the three Agnew siblings, Benjamin, Ruben, and Tabitha; David, Tabitha’s husband, joined in 2018. Tabitha explained how the siblings were introduced to bluegrass by their parents, who are also musicians.

“Bluegrass in Northern Ireland is not the biggest genre. But we got into it through an amazing bluegrass festival called the Omagh Bluegrass Festival. The three of us siblings have been going since we were just a couple of years old… We all knew what bluegrass was.”

Growing up, Tabitha, Benjamin, and Ruben performed with their parents at small gigs at churches and retirement homes. Eventually, the siblings won a busking competition together under the name “Cup O’ Joe.” The prize money from the competition afforded them a new electric bass for Benjamin, and they decided to take the band more seriously.

The siblings were also exposed to traditional Irish music; bagpipes are a favored instrument in their home city of Armagh, which hosts the William Kennedy Piping Festival each year. While bluegrass is historically less popular in Northern Ireland than traditional Irish music, the Agnew siblings said they have seen the two styles have collide somewhat in recent years, with bluegrass and traditional Irish bands sharing bills at Folk festivals.

Cup O’ Joe performed on Tuesday, August 8th, at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine. A full list of tour dates is available on their website, cupojoemusic.com. The band plans to release a new album next month.

Tags
Midday Music MusicBluegrassStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day