© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midday Music

"The Elephant 6 Recording Co." documentary to screen in Cincinnati next week

By Evan Miller
Published July 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT

The Elephant 6 Recording Co. is a loose collective of artists and musicians stretching back decades in American indie music, primarily centered in Athens, GA. Out of this crew of frequent collaborators and associates evolved bands ranging in notoriety and output, from Circulatory System and The Olivia Tremor Control, to of Montreal, The Apples in Stereo, and Neutral Milk Hotel. A documentary film years in the making, "The Elephant 6 Recording Co," is now making the rounds in film festivals and limited screenings (after a limited VHS-only mail-order-rental release), and one of those screenings is happening this month at Cincinnati's Esquire Theatre. Cincinnati artist/writer and Aquarium Drunkard contributor Mark Neeley, who organized this special event, spoke with Midday Music's Evan Miller about the upcoming showing and what to expect.

"The Elephant 6 Recording Co," directed by Chad Stockfleth, will screen at Cincinnati's Esquire Theatre on Thursday July 20. This special showing, sponsored by Torn Light Records, will feature a post-film Q&A the film's director, John Ferguson of The Apples in Stereo, and event organizer Mark Neeley. For tickets and more information, visit esquiretheatre.com.

Tags
Midday Music MusicFilmCincinnati
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller