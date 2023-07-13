"The Elephant 6 Recording Co." documentary to screen in Cincinnati next week

The Elephant 6 Recording Co. is a loose collective of artists and musicians stretching back decades in American indie music, primarily centered in Athens, GA. Out of this crew of frequent collaborators and associates evolved bands ranging in notoriety and output, from Circulatory System and The Olivia Tremor Control, to of Montreal, The Apples in Stereo, and Neutral Milk Hotel. A documentary film years in the making, "The Elephant 6 Recording Co," is now making the rounds in film festivals and limited screenings (after a limited VHS-only mail-order-rental release), and one of those screenings is happening this month at Cincinnati's Esquire Theatre. Cincinnati artist/writer and Aquarium Drunkard contributor Mark Neeley, who organized this special event, spoke with Midday Music's Evan Miller about the upcoming showing and what to expect.

"The Elephant 6 Recording Co," directed by Chad Stockfleth, will screen at Cincinnati's Esquire Theatre on Thursday July 20. This special showing, sponsored by Torn Light Records, will feature a post-film Q&A the film's director, John Ferguson of The Apples in Stereo, and event organizer Mark Neeley. For tickets and more information, visit esquiretheatre.com.