© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Dayton Porchfest returns to St. Anne's Hill for its 9th year

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 20, 2026 at 6:43 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Dayton Porchfest is back in St. Annes Hill for it's ninth year on August 22, 2026. From 12:15PM to 6:45PM, 55 artists and bands will perform on porches across the neighborhood.

The festival gets more and more applications for performers every year, and organizer Peter Bankendorf says that it's because this event is different than your average gig at the bar.

"The connection with the audience, the old sense of community, and the feel is so very different. This year we had 181 bands apply for 56 spaces. That's 45 more than has ever applied before. So I think even in terms of giving the bands that kind of experience that's very different, that's unique, they wanna be a part of that."

One of the many performers Matt Shetler, who will be performing solo under Ready, Shet, Go!, says that part of the reason this event is so special is the connection between those on stage and the audience.

"I feel like the general vibe of Porchfest is very much like an equal level between the performers and the audience. It kind of like hearkens back a little bit to my old punk and hardcore days of playing a hall show where there's no stage, and you're just right there with the audience, so I love all of that."

To get more info on Dayton Porchfest head on over to their website daytonporchfest.org.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard