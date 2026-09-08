Gem City Queer Fest celebrates LGBTQ+ art and community connection

The seeds for the upcoming inaugural Gem City Queer Fest were planted in 2019 at another community event, Ladyfest Dayton. Morgan McGee said that at the time, weeks after the Oregon District mass shooting, she wasn't how she felt about going in Dayton.

But when she and fellow Gem City Queer Fest organizer Ayesha Alexander arrived at Yellow Cab Tavern for Ladyfest, "We're witnessing all these amazing musical acts, and we felt safe and happy to be out again, and that was so, I think, important for us."

McGee, Alexander and Johnathon Gallienne, all of whom are also organizers of Dayton Poetry Slam, realized that there was room for multiple events celebrating identity.

"We wanted to feel that feeling of celebration that we definitely were able to feel at LadyFest, but broaden it so that it is more inclusive. And right now, especially the queer community needs to be celebrated and we need to come together and make people feel safe to be who they are. So we thought this is what we know. And this is how we can help."

Gem City Queer Fest will feature music, art and a resource fair at Yellow Cab Tavern on May 23. Proceeds benefit Have A Gay Day. Learn more about the event here.

