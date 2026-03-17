K. Carter hosts weekly Thursday residency at Table 33

There's a new weekly residency taking place at Table 33 hosted by K. Carter, Dre Manuel, and Poppy. Every week they will perform alongside some of Dayton's best musicians with two 45 minute sets each Thursday starting at 6PM. The three residents stopped by the WYSO studios to chat with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt.

Performing in a seated restaurant environment is a bit different than the usual venues these artists typically perform in. However Dre Manuel says that this will actually inspire different styles and energies for their show.

"It'll create more of a jazz feel, meets hip-hop, even classical on some occasions. Just to really create a different dynamic versus it being just straight hip hop all the way through. I think based on the crowd and the ages, we're definitely going to have to play to that so to speak, to where it still feels like a nice restaurant, laid back environment, but still have a little bop to it."

The venue plays a role just like the musicians do for the experience of those attending. K.Carter explains that ultimately he wants to use hip-hop to help him connect with the audience.

"Depending on where we are, the crowd, some ages, some things like that, I make sure I have songs that can cater to that. That the atmosphere and the energy can determine what is being played at that time and stuff, but I really wanna put this out there to where people can hear the lyrics of what we're talking about and I wanna be able to have hip hop drive emotion."

To keep up with K.Carter and the residency at Table 33, follow him on Instagram.