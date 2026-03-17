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Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

K. Carter hosts weekly Thursday residency at Table 33

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published March 17, 2026 at 12:59 PM EDT
Ruthie Herman
/
WYSO

There's a new weekly residency taking place at Table 33 hosted by K. Carter, Dre Manuel, and Poppy. Every week they will perform alongside some of Dayton's best musicians with two 45 minute sets each Thursday starting at 6PM. The three residents stopped by the WYSO studios to chat with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt.

Performing in a seated restaurant environment is a bit different than the usual venues these artists typically perform in. However Dre Manuel says that this will actually inspire different styles and energies for their show.

"It'll create more of a jazz feel, meets hip-hop, even classical on some occasions. Just to really create a different dynamic versus it being just straight hip hop all the way through. I think based on the crowd and the ages, we're definitely going to have to play to that so to speak, to where it still feels like a nice restaurant, laid back environment, but still have a little bop to it."

The venue plays a role just like the musicians do for the experience of those attending. K.Carter explains that ultimately he wants to use hip-hop to help him connect with the audience.

"Depending on where we are, the crowd, some ages, some things like that, I make sure I have songs that can cater to that. That the atmosphere and the energy can determine what is being played at that time and stuff, but I really wanna put this out there to where people can hear the lyrics of what we're talking about and I wanna be able to have hip hop drive emotion."

To keep up with K.Carter and the residency at Table 33, follow him on Instagram.

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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard