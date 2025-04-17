Studio Session: Wakelight returns to music with expanded sound and lineup

The origins of Dayton-based band Wakelight began over 20 years ago when Josh and Katie Swift began dating.

"What attracted us to each other was the music,' said Katie Swift. "The first time I heard him sing, I was at a friend's house. And afterwards, my friend [and I] went to the car, we were leaving and she said, you should marry him. And I was like, you're right. I should."

Together as Wakelight, the Swifts performed live and released an album in 2012, but their growing family began to take priority.

"We did the album and we had kids," said Katie Swift. "And so it was really hard. We were like, let's go. We're going to go do this. We're gonna get a bus and we're going to live in the bus and homeschool the kids. And travel the country and play shows. And then we played like one show and we were like this is hard. And so then we stopped."

Now that their kids are teenagers, Josh and Katie began to think about reviving their musical aspirations, this time with a full band that includes Richard White (bass), Ian Borg (drums), Daniel Morgan (keys) and Dave Riley (saxophone).

"One of the things I've noticed just through playing with these talented guys is a new interest in playing lead guitar, which I have never done," said Josh Swift. "These guys are such great musicians. Richard will say something like 'Just play something right here.' And it's just easy, not like judging, just kind of hey, just try it. It definitely helped me a lot to get out of that box, you know, of seeing myself as a certain type of musician."

'I'm one of those people that's pretty raw and vulnerable all the time,' said Katie Swift. "I think a lot of artists, they feel that way. It's like we're compelled to share. But with these guys, they've just they make it so much more fun having them. A they bring an accountability to it for us, I think, because we have to show up because they're gonna be there at band practice. And the collaboration's really fun. I love it."

Wakelight's new EP, As Long As It Takes, is out now.