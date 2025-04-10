Kate Wakefield revisits solo performance on new album 'everything goes around and around'

Kate Wakefield's new solo album, everything goes around and around, was released at the end of 2024, though the material itself dates back to Covid-era lockdowns.

"I ended up writing a bunch of songs in 2020, like I feel like everyone did. Then I recorded them a year later with my friend Alex Hug and then it just sort of sat there for years. And then I had some friends coming through town and I was like, 'Oh, well, I guess I'll just get this album together and release it.'"

The decision to release the album and perform in support of it meant revisiting a batch of songs, many of which hadn't been performed live.

"I think I played two of those songs live before, and so it was a reintroducing of myself to the songs, like I had to learn how to play them again and then sort of learn how they worked in my life right now."

<a href="https://katewakefield.bandcamp.com/album/everything-goes-around-and-around-download-only" data-cms-ai="0">everything goes around and around (download only) by Kate Wakefield</a>

Wakefield says there's a vulnerability to playing solo that's a different experience than performing with her band, Lung.

"When I do stuff with Lung I feel like it's raw and confident and aggressive, even when I'm not feeling confident, you know. It's like the pointed edges of yourself [and] you're just committing to it and you're doing it and all [of your] energy is going out. And then when I'm doing some of the solar stuff, it does feel a little more like introverted. When you're on stage, it feels very quiet and and it does look a little more vulnerable in a way. And then obviously you don't have, you know, the loud cello and your bandmate andyou don' have all of that to not hide behind, but like bolster you up. It's definitely a different feel. But I really like both of them, I get a lot out of playing both ways."

