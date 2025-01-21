Studio Session: Burn Bros celebrate debut album and years of friendship

Cincinnati's Burn Bros visited the WYSO studios for a live session on Kaleidoscope. The band talked to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt about their years long collaboration and their new album.

The origins of Burn Bros goes back to the early 2000s when Joshua Muddiman (vocals/bass), James Funk (guitar), and Joshua Howard (guitar) met through the Cincinnati open mic scene. Since then, they've been joined by Tim Brown (drums/horns), Dylan Waters (vocals/guitar), and Danielle Kuntz (vocals, percussion).

After Muddiman and Brown's other band released a holiday single in 2024, they started to think about getting Burn Bros into the studio,

"This all kind of started out that we wanted to do a single and we had so much fun that we were like, 'Well, let's do another song," said Muddiman.

The result is Burn Bros Forever, a four song album that showcases the band's three vocalists.

"We have three very different voices," said Muddiman. "So, you know, it's just about finding the way to make those all kind of work. Thankfully, me and Dylan have a kind of DNA advantage [as father and son]. So it's it's easy to find that. But Danielle is, you know, she's lays right in there perfectly. I've always wanted to be in a band that had a big vocal sound like that. And, you know, I think we kind of achieved it on the record."