Studio Session: Burn Bros celebrate debut album and years of friendship

By Juliet Fromholt
Published December 27, 2024 at 3:11 PM EST
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Cincinnati's Burn Bros visited the WYSO studios for a live session on Kaleidoscope. The band talked to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt about their years long collaboration and their new album.

The origins of Burn Bros goes back to the early 2000s when Joshua Muddiman (vocals/bass), James Funk (guitar), and Joshua Howard (guitar) met through the Cincinnati open mic scene. Since then, they've been joined by Tim Brown (drums/horns), Dylan Waters (vocals/guitar), and Danielle Kuntz (vocals, percussion).

After Muddiman and Brown's other band released a holiday single in 2024, they started to think about getting Burn Bros into the studio,

"This all kind of started out that we wanted to do a single and we had so much fun that we were like, 'Well, let's do another song," said Muddiman.

The result is Burn Bros Forever, a four song album that showcases the band's three vocalists.

"We have three very different voices," said Muddiman. "So, you know, it's just about finding the way to make those all kind of work. Thankfully, me and Dylan have a kind of DNA advantage [as father and son]. So it's it's easy to find that. But Danielle is, you know, she's lays right in there perfectly. I've always wanted to be in a band that had a big vocal sound like that. And, you know, I think we kind of achieved it on the record."

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
