Come Together returns to the rooftop of Yellow Cab Tavern for annual Dayton shows.

By Juliet Fromholt
Published August 8, 2024 at 2:50 PM EDT
Come Together performs at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, August 19, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Spaceship Ruthie
Come Together performs at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, August 19, 2023. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)

The 2024 outing for Come Together Dayton is Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17 at Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton. Ahead of this year's show, Come Together co-organizer and drummer Brian Hoeflich visited the WYSO studios for a conversation with music director Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope.

The local musicians comprising Come Together's Beatles tribute band got a lot of real world practice ahead of this year's Dayton show. This spring they took to the rooftops in both Troy and Springfield for performances. Hoeflich said each rooftop location helps determine the set list for the performance.

"At Yellow Cab, we've got enough space up there that we can do our five piece horn section, string quartet, and then the rest of the core band as well. You know, in Springfield and Troy, we had to forego the strings, so yes, that obviously changes quite a bit."

Hoeflich says that when the band steps onto the rooftop for a performance, "It's magic. We're all having a good time [at reheaarsal], but like, to me, when it hits is as we're doing it live at whatever show that we're doing it, that's when I let myself feel the magic and just get into the moment of it."

For tickets and details about Come Together Dayton and future Come Together performances, visit https://www.cometogetherband.net

A portion of the proceeds from Come Together Dayton benefits WYSO.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
