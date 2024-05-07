Studio Session: Mosant releases their debut album, 'Midnight Television'

Cincinnati band Mosant visited the WYSO studios for an interview and live session on Kaleidoscope. They talked to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt about their debut album, Midnight Television, out now on Sofaburn Records.

The album is the result of collaborative writing between band members Chandler Hoffert, Zach Swelbar, Joey Gibson and Nathan Hoeweler.

"I think we all clicked on a certain page, and we started meshing styles together that we really enjoyed. So kind of like a little bit of my background of, like, Midwestern emo influenced music and Chandler's prog rock and Joey's love for the Grateful Dead and Nathan's Beatles and Grateful Dead. It's wonderful," said Swelbar.

The band took the songs into The Marble Garden to record with producer Isaac Karns, a process which marked the evolution of the material according to Chandler Hoffert.

"[Karns]had a lot of toys in the studio, a lot of bells and whistles. And not even just literal bells and whistles. He's got percussion stuff. But he also, you know, has all these synths and all these crazy sounds. And sometimes we would, you know, hit a roadblock, and he would just throw a sound on a midi and be like, 'okay, like, sit down and see what you can get out of this,'" said Hoffert.

<a href="https://mosant.bandcamp.com/album/midnight-television" data-cms-ai="0">Midnight Television by Mosant</a>

Midnight Television is available now on Sofaburn Records, digitally and on vinyl. Mosant will perform at IndieCraft in Springfield on Friday, May 24.