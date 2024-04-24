Studio Session: The Bruins start 2024 off strong

Dayton-based band visited the WYSO studios for a live studio session on Kaleidoscope and spoke with WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt about their latest releases and busy start to 2024.

Songwriter Gabe Maas previously performed with a backing band as Gabe Maas and the Bruins, but after going hiatus in 2022, The Bruins emerged as a revitalized band.

"I played as a solo artist with a lot of different musicians live, as just a backing band," said Maas. "And it just took me a really long time to find a group of solid guys, and that's kind of where we're at now. We got a solid group of dudes that just want to play music at whatever costs, and we all kind of match each other's vibe for deep pockets in a smooth groove, which is what I love."

The Bruins have been staying busy since the start of 2024, releasing new material and participating in this year's edition of Dayton Battle of the Bands where they made it to the finals. on the main stage at the Brightside.

"Win or lose, we came into that saying, this is going to be one of our bookmark moments for all of us individually. And it was awesome to be able to see everybody in the crowd. Some familiar faces like friends and family was just surreal, was awesome, and the event was impeccable," said bass player Austin Labig.

As for what's next, Maas says the band will continue to release new material and pursue live shows in the Dayton area and beyond. Their next local performance is May 26 at Blind Bob's in the Oregon District, and they'll be part of Dayton Porchfest, August 17 in the St. Anne's Hill neighborhood. Find more information at thebruinsband.com or by following @thebruinsband on social media.