© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Dayton lyricist Day Luster's releases new single, 'Nectar'

By Peter Day ,
Juliet Fromholt
Published January 15, 2024 at 3:22 PM EST

This week, WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt interviewed Dayton vocalist Day Luster ahead of the release of his new single, “Nectar.” Luster previewed the song on Kaleidoscope and talked with Juliet about this musical background and songwriting process. Luster also spoke about the challenges and rewards of staying active on social media, which he says has become an essential part of building a career as a musician.

In his school years, Day Luster says never took music seriously. “Me and my friends would freestyle during track meets, but track was my thing” he said. “My brother did music, so I didn’t want to step on his toes.” Yet he received encouragement from mentors who recognized his talent as a performer:

“It wasn't me that told myself [to pursue music], it was other people that told me. I feel like that was better; I always had problems with confidence. But I did choir and then I did a Black history program. I did different things that put me on a stage or in front of people against my will, I guess... I got to taste what it was like for people to enjoy your presence, or for you to be on stage, to sing and dance or whatever. I think that's really what got me started.”

Since Day Luster decided to start taking music more seriously in 2018, he has appeared at concerts and on albums with fellow Dayton musicians like Luther Suede and YVNN (both former Kaleidoscope guests). In December 2022, he released the single “Gas Me Up,” and the following year, he was featured on “Wah Gwaan Mami” from Luther Seude’s 2023 album Love Over Pride.

In the interview, Day Luster spoke with Juliet about navigating his relationship with social media, which he says has become a necessary evil for most musicians. He began developing his own social media presence during the COVID pandemic, when opportunities for in-person engagement were limited. “I started doing little things in my car, and I started to get more in touch with TikTok,” he said. “And I'm still bad at it, but I got a taste of what it was like to express things on different platforms.” He didn’t sugarcoat the demands of creating new content for social media every day:

“It's horrible—having to make sure you're posting at five o’clock every day, for example—because sometimes, I'm not in the mood to share information or to even be positive, to be honest. It just kind of just depends on what mood I’m in. I just have to get used to already having something ready. Some people do a ‘scheduled drop,’ so you can schedule things to roll out a certain way. So I'm doing more research on that as we speak.”

Yet despite the grind of posting daily, Day Luster sees the value in promoting his music on social media for others to enjoy. “Music is one thing, but it’s kind of just for you until you put it in front of other people so they can experience the things that make you the person you are,” he said.

To learn more about Day Luster, including updates about music releases and shows, follow him at @day_lusteron Instagram.

Text by Peter Day, adapted from a live interview recorded by Juliet Fromholt on January 10, 2024.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicHip-Hop
Stay Connected
Peter Day
Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about <a href="https://www.wyso.org/arts-culture/2023-11-24/yellow-cab-taverns-silent-disco-offers-a-dance-club-experience-with-a-twist" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1704899023879,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1704899023879,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Dayton&#39;s premiere Silent Disco&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.wyso.org/arts-culture/2023-11-24/yellow-cab-taverns-silent-disco-offers-a-dance-club-experience-with-a-twist&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018c-f3e6-d28f-a9ff-f3e68a160000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018c-f3e6-d28f-a9ff-f3e68a150000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Dayton's premiere Silent Disco</a> and a profile of British rapper <a href="https://www.wyso.org/arts-culture/2023-04-26/rap-virtuoso-little-simz-says-no-thank-you-to-exploitive-record-companies-on-her-new-album" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1704899061338,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1704899061338,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Little Simz&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.wyso.org/arts-culture/2023-04-26/rap-virtuoso-little-simz-says-no-thank-you-to-exploitive-record-companies-on-her-new-album&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018c-f3e7-d9ed-a7df-ffff20050001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018c-f3e7-d9ed-a7df-ffff20050000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Little Simz</a>. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for <a href="https://www.wyso.org/show/behind-the-groove" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe595e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1704899124064,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1704899124064,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000183-32ee-d28d-ad8f-feef23d80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Behind the Groove&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.wyso.org/show/behind-the-groove&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018c-f3e8-d9ed-a7df-fffe16f00001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018c-f3e8-d9ed-a7df-fffe16f00000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Behind the Groove</a>. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.
See stories by Peter Day
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt