New film 'Triangle Park' celebrates Dayton's NFL history

This week on Kaleidoscope, WYSO music and culture contributor Greg Simms Jr. spoke with filmmaker Allen Farst about his new documentary Triangle Park, which tells the story of the first ever NFL football game played in Dayton, Ohio's Triangle Park.

The game took place on October 3, 1920 between the Dayton Triangles and the Columbus Panhandles, and Farst shares this history through dramatized reenactments and modern interviews with NFL players and commentators. Farst says this history is important to our region.

"Just think of all the kids have played football from the last, you know, hundred years and there's even, say, the last 30 years. There have been a lot of kids that have gone through school and they know nothing about this. So that's kind of nice and refreshing to know that they'll have some history that they can actually see and connect with."

Triangle Park will screen locally at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg and the Neon in downtown Dayton before making its streaming debut on Thanksgiving. For a complete list of screenings and more information, visit https://www.triangleparkmovie.com/watch

