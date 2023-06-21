My Morning Jacket's Jim James on the peace, gratitude and community of touring

Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt interviewed Jim James of My Morning Jacket ahead of the band’s June 24, 2023 performance in Newport, Kentucky. Juliet congratulated Jim on the band’s 1000th live performance last month in the Netherlands, and asked about his experience of spending years on the road. He said,

“We’ve consistently toured, and fallen into this rhythm that’s really transportive and really takes us away. It never was a plan, it was more of a survival thing—especially nowadays, because nobody buys music anymore in a way that can sustain artists.”

While James said that he considers touring an economic necessity for most musicians, he still finds live music deeply moving.

“To me, that act of getting together is a sacred, ceremonial thing. For a lot of people I know like myself, who don’t necessarily go to church or anything like that, this music is our church.”

In the interview, James also spoke with Juliet about the band’s choice to be more intentional about their touring commitments, and to question the capitalist mindset of constant growth. He also shared memories of their 2004 performance at Bonnaroo, which was recently released as part of the My Morning Jacket Live album series. “It was so brutally hot,” he recalled, “when the rain came it was a beautiful baptism.”

My Morning Jacket will perform this Saturday, June 24, at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport, Kentucky. Doors open at 6:00pm. More information about the band, and details and tickets for upcoming shows, are available at mymorningjacket.com.

