© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

On Field Guide, Bluegrass band My Brother's Keeper balances tradition and innovation

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published June 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT
https://mybrotherskeeperband.com/

Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt spoke with Titus and Benjamin Luckhaupt of the Cincinnati bluegrass band My Brother’s Keeper about their new album, Field Guide, which was released on May 26 on Robust Records. In the interview, the brothers talk about the balance between paying homage to bluegrass legends like Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, Lester Flatt, and Earl Scruggs, while also incorporating influences that have been historically excluded from the genre. They also spoke about the importance of returning to live music following the COVID pandemic.

“Music festivals and concerts are always a place of unity, where everyone’s there for a common goal: to enjoy and celebrate music... During 2020, everything was so uncertain and there was so much animosity; and then on top of that, we couldn’t have those spaces where we’re celebrating. Being able to have that again is very special.”

My Brother’s Keeper will hold an album release concert for Field Guide at Natalie’s Grandview in Columbus on June 10th. Doors open at 8:00pm, and Nashville mandolinist Caleb Christopher Edwards will open. Field Guide is available now for digital streaming, and will be released on vinyl in July. More information about My Brother’s Keeper, including their full tour schedule, can be found on their website.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicBluegrass
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day