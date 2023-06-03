On Field Guide, Bluegrass band My Brother's Keeper balances tradition and innovation

Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt spoke with Titus and Benjamin Luckhaupt of the Cincinnati bluegrass band My Brother’s Keeper about their new album, Field Guide, which was released on May 26 on Robust Records. In the interview, the brothers talk about the balance between paying homage to bluegrass legends like Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, Lester Flatt, and Earl Scruggs, while also incorporating influences that have been historically excluded from the genre. They also spoke about the importance of returning to live music following the COVID pandemic.

“Music festivals and concerts are always a place of unity, where everyone’s there for a common goal: to enjoy and celebrate music... During 2020, everything was so uncertain and there was so much animosity; and then on top of that, we couldn’t have those spaces where we’re celebrating. Being able to have that again is very special.”

My Brother’s Keeper will hold an album release concert for Field Guide at Natalie’s Grandview in Columbus on June 10th. Doors open at 8:00pm, and Nashville mandolinist Caleb Christopher Edwards will open. Field Guide is available now for digital streaming, and will be released on vinyl in July. More information about My Brother’s Keeper, including their full tour schedule, can be found on their website.