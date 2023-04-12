Listen: Techno artist Teakup gives a glimpse inside the Columbus club scene

Columbus techno artist Lauri Reponen spoke with WYSO music intern Peter Day about his music and about the local club scene. Lauri, better known by his moniker Teakup, has spent a decade recording and releasing dance music from his home studio. In the interview, he talks about what makes for engaging, "danceable" techno music. “I think texture is the central element,” he said. “It’s kind of like weaving ‘ear candy’ together and making every single element sound irresistible.” Lauri also explained why he still prefers using vinyl records over digital music when he DJs. “Anything you do physically completely corresponds to what you’re doing to the sound. It’s a very direct approach to DJing,” he said. He also spoke with Peter about the contemporary process of getting a vinyl record pressed, and gave advice to home producers who want to start making techno.

Lauri Reponen’s latest record, No Matter What I do, was released on Shut Off Notice in May 2022. The album is available as vinyl record or digital download through on Bandcamp. Updates about Lauri’s releases and DJ performances can be found on his Instagram.