Kaleidoscope

YVNN breaks down her debut single, "Gravity"

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published March 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST
Dayton-based artist YVNN joined WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope to discuss her debut single, “Gravity,” which was released on March 7, 2023. In the interview, YVNN talked about why she chose to put out her music for the first time. She grew up singing in church and choir, and continued to gain confidence in her voice through high school. The idea to release “Gravity” came from fellow musician Luther Suede, who heard a demo of the song and encouraged YVNN to come to the studio to record it professionally. She also explains the story behind the song, and talks about the process of communicating her musical vision to a producer.

YVNN’s debut single, “Gravity” is available now for digital streaming. Information and updates about her music are available at https://www.instagram.com/yvnnszn/ .

Kaleidoscope Music
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO's digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University's student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day