YVNN breaks down her debut single, "Gravity"

Dayton-based artist YVNN joined WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope to discuss her debut single, “Gravity,” which was released on March 7, 2023. In the interview, YVNN talked about why she chose to put out her music for the first time. She grew up singing in church and choir, and continued to gain confidence in her voice through high school. The idea to release “Gravity” came from fellow musician Luther Suede, who heard a demo of the song and encouraged YVNN to come to the studio to record it professionally. She also explains the story behind the song, and talks about the process of communicating her musical vision to a producer.

YVNN’s debut single, “Gravity” is available now for digital streaming. Information and updates about her music are available at https://www.instagram.com/yvnnszn/ .