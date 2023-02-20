Studio Session: Phil's Big Ass Brass Band and Solistic bring the funk to Dayton Mardi Gras Celebration

WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt hosted a live preview of the 2023 Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown, which will take place this Saturday, February 25th, at the Brightside in Dayton. Phil’s Big Ass Brass Band and Solistic performed New Orleans-style brass music live in the studio, and musicians from the bands spoke with Juliet about New Orleans' unique role in the development of American music. Also in the studio were Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown founders Khrys Blank and Brad Denson, and Brightside events booker Libby Balengee. Khrys and Brad, who both perform with Solistic, described the visit to New Orleans that inspired them to bring the food, music, and feeling of the city to Dayton with an annual Mardi Gras celebration. They also went behind the scenes of this year’s event, and detailed some of the festivities in store.

The 2023 Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown will feature live music from Phil’s Big Ass Brass Band and Solistic, along with numerous special guests, including Rich Reuter, Sharon Lane, Doug Lane, Amber Hargett, Heather Redman, Samantha King, and Joe Waters. The evening will begin with a 2nd line marching parade, which will leave from the Brightside at 6:00pm. Musicians will take the stage at 7:00pm The event will also feature a Cajun-inspired menu by Kungfubbq Lansangan, a special beer release by Devil Wind Brewery, live painting by Megan Fiely, and psychic tarot readings by Marta Mari.

Details, including a full list of musicians, can be found on the Brightside’s Website. Advance tickets are available now for a discounted price.