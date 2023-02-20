© 2023 WYSO
Studio Session: Phil's Big Ass Brass Band and Solistic bring the funk to Dayton Mardi Gras Celebration

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published February 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST
Mardigras Poster.jpg

WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt hosted a live preview of the 2023 Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown, which will take place this Saturday, February 25th, at the Brightside in Dayton. Phil’s Big Ass Brass Band and Solistic performed New Orleans-style brass music live in the studio, and musicians from the bands spoke with Juliet about New Orleans' unique role in the development of American music. Also in the studio were Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown founders Khrys Blank and Brad Denson, and Brightside events booker Libby Balengee. Khrys and Brad, who both perform with Solistic, described the visit to New Orleans that inspired them to bring the food, music, and feeling of the city to Dayton with an annual Mardi Gras celebration. They also went behind the scenes of this year’s event, and detailed some of the festivities in store.

The 2023 Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown will feature live music from Phil’s Big Ass Brass Band and Solistic, along with numerous special guests, including Rich Reuter, Sharon Lane, Doug Lane, Amber Hargett, Heather Redman, Samantha King, and Joe Waters. The evening will begin with a 2nd line marching parade, which will leave from the Brightside at 6:00pm. Musicians will take the stage at 7:00pm The event will also feature a Cajun-inspired menu by Kungfubbq Lansangan, a special beer release by Devil Wind Brewery, live painting by Megan Fiely, and psychic tarot readings by Marta Mari.

Details, including a full list of musicians, can be found on the Brightside’s Website. Advance tickets are available now for a discounted price.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
