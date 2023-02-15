© 2023 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

LISTEN: The producers of Gem City Burlesque talk shop

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST
From left, Gem City Burlesque producers Lily Datura, Jezebel Luxure, and Aurora Maur

WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt interviewed Lily Datura and Jezebel Luxure, producers of Gem City Burlesque, live on Kaleidoscope. In the interview, Lily and Jezebel described what burlesque actually is–a performing art focused on the act of striptease–and talked about what it’s like to craft a burlesque routine, which require ornate outfits, choreography, and music. Gem City Burlesque also brings other performers, like musicians, comedians, and aerial artists, to the stage, but burlesque is always the focus. Lily and Jezebel also talk about their backgrounds, and how they began performing burlesque shows in Dayton.

While Dayton’s Toxic Brewing Company has been the regular host for Gem City Burlesque shows, they are also planning several major performances at other Dayton venues, including their first large production show at Fairborn Phoenix later this year. Information and updates about the group can be found on their website or Instagram.

