© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Speaking Suns on their latest single, social consciousness in lyrics and being based in Yellow Springs.

By Peter Day
Published January 4, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST
Speaking Suns.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/speakingsuns

WYSO music intern Peter Day spoke with Jake Diebold and Dylan Sage of Speaking Suns on December 20, 2022. In the interview, Diebold and Sage share how they met one another and began to play together with the other members of Speaking Suns, which include David Byrne, Than Reed, Jay Teilhet and Rory Papania.

They also talk about their musical influences, which range far beyond indie rock. “I think Indie music can kind of fall flat when it comes to the lyrics.” Diebold, who writes the lyrics for the band, said. “Sometimes it’s good and it’s called for, but I’ve found that other genres have deeper and more poetic avenues when it comes to writing.” In particular, he and Sage said that they have drawn influence from hip-hop—especially its politically conscious lyrical content. In addition, the musicians talk about the benefits, and the challenges, of being based in Yellow Springs, and discuss whether physical location still matters in the age of streaming, social media and Covid.

Speaking Suns’ latest single is “100/Going Home,” was released in August 2022. Their third studio album, “Terrestrial Year,” came out in 2020. Both are available for digital or vinyl purchase on their Bandcamp. According to Diebold and Sage, the band will record their next full-length record in January, and resume live performances in the Spring.

Tags
Kaleidoscope Music
Stay Connected
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day