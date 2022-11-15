© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: TINO find the beauty in sadness on new album Midwest Sorrow

Published November 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST
Midwest Sorrow, Tino.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/events/748043116264297/?ref=newsfeed

Rapper TINO returned to Kaleidoscope to perform songs from his latest album, Midwest Sorrow, and for a live interview with host Juliet Fromholt. TINO told Juliet that recording Midwest Sorrow took him out of his musical comfort zone.

“I wanted to try something darker,” he said.

TINO drew inspiration for the project from other Ohio artists, especially Moira. Working with them, he said, helped him incorporate less literal language into his lyrics about sorrow.

“They taught me how to tap into the beauty in sadness,” he told Juliet. TINO doesn’t just turn to darker subject matter on the new album; he also pushes his expressive boundaries by singing on several of the songs—a first for the rapper.

Midwest Sorrow is available for purchase now on Bandcamp. TINO also has a forthcoming EP with French Dj Marrrtin, La Pie Bavarde EP. Custom 12” vinyl records of the EP are available for pre-order now through label Stereophonk. More information about TINO’s music can be found on his website or on social media.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day