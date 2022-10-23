© 2022 WYSO
Trojan City Studios celebrates first year, upcoming compilation album

Published October 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT
Trojan City Pic.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=417900547114378&set=pb.100066833080499.-2207520000.&type=3
/
Trojan City Studios opened this year in Troy Ohio.

Seth Canan and Chris Stewart joined Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope ahead of the release of a new compilation album, Analog: A Tribute to the sounds of the 1960’s and 1970’s. Canan and Stewart founded Trojan City Studios early this year after discovering a shared passion for audio recording and production. They talk with Juliet about the process of starting a professional recording studio, and their backgrounds in music production and audio engineering.

The new compilation album, they said, was conceived as a way to introduce local artists to their studio, and to put their analog recording console to good use by recording songs from the 60s and 70s. They decided to make a Facebook post offering for local artists to submit demos of covers of classic rock songs, the best of which would be rerecorded in Trojan City Studios for the compilation album. The album, Analog: A Tribute to the sounds of the 1960’s and 1970’s, includes covers of songs by Neil Young, Bill Withers, The Rolling Stones, and others, performed by Dayton artists like Scott Houchens + Cafe Unit, Amber Hargett & the Who’s Who, and Yirf. It is slated for release on CD and digital streaming platforms on November 25. More information about Trojan City Studios is available at www.trojancitystudios.com.

Kaleidoscope MusicLocal Music
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
