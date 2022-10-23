Trojan City Studios celebrates first year, upcoming compilation album

Seth Canan and Chris Stewart joined Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope ahead of the release of a new compilation album, Analog: A Tribute to the sounds of the 1960’s and 1970’s. Canan and Stewart founded Trojan City Studios early this year after discovering a shared passion for audio recording and production. They talk with Juliet about the process of starting a professional recording studio, and their backgrounds in music production and audio engineering.

The new compilation album, they said, was conceived as a way to introduce local artists to their studio, and to put their analog recording console to good use by recording songs from the 60s and 70s. They decided to make a Facebook post offering for local artists to submit demos of covers of classic rock songs, the best of which would be rerecorded in Trojan City Studios for the compilation album. The album, Analog: A Tribute to the sounds of the 1960’s and 1970’s, includes covers of songs by Neil Young, Bill Withers, The Rolling Stones, and others, performed by Dayton artists like Scott Houchens + Cafe Unit, Amber Hargett & the Who’s Who, and Yirf. It is slated for release on CD and digital streaming platforms on November 25. More information about Trojan City Studios is available at www.trojancitystudios.com .