© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaleidoscope_square.jpg
Kaleidoscope

Eman Jones unites Dayton talent for new single, "Baptized"

Published September 24, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT
4418578324541698803.jpg

On September 21, Eman Jones joined Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for a live interview. Jones has a new single out, “Baptized.” Featuring Luther Suede and C- Money Baby, and produced by Ash Matthews, “Baptized” showcases collaboration between Dayton-based artists. “I’m tuned in with the city, so it’s just easy to collaborate with people, or get people together,” Jones told Juliet.

While Jones is now eager to collaborate with other local artists, he explained that he began writing lyrics in order to work through his own feelings of depression after being inspired to write by The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill at age 18. He also described how the COVID pandemic gave him an opportunity to hone his artistry and take better care of his mental health. “Baptized,” Jones told Juliet, represents a fresh step in his musical career: “The new song is basically like a refresher. Like a baptism – that's when you’re born again.”

Eman Jones’ new single, “Baptized,” is available now on Youtube. It will be released on streaming services this October, as part of a larger project.

Tags
Kaleidoscope Hip-HopMusic
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day