Eman Jones unites Dayton talent for new single, "Baptized"

On September 21, Eman Jones joined Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for a live interview. Jones has a new single out, “Baptized.” Featuring Luther Suede and C- Money Baby, and produced by Ash Matthews, “Baptized” showcases collaboration between Dayton-based artists. “I’m tuned in with the city, so it’s just easy to collaborate with people, or get people together,” Jones told Juliet.

While Jones is now eager to collaborate with other local artists, he explained that he began writing lyrics in order to work through his own feelings of depression after being inspired to write by The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill at age 18. He also described how the COVID pandemic gave him an opportunity to hone his artistry and take better care of his mental health. “Baptized,” Jones told Juliet, represents a fresh step in his musical career: “The new song is basically like a refresher. Like a baptism – that's when you’re born again.”

Eman Jones’ new single, “Baptized,” is available now on Youtube. It will be released on streaming services this October, as part of a larger project.