Upcoming Rock the Vote event at The Brightside combines local music and activism

On this episode of Kaleidoscope, Kris N and Andy Ingram of Poptek records join host Juliet Fromholt to discuss Rock the Vote, an upcoming event which combines performances from local musicians with a voter registration drive. Both Kris and Andy have experience not only as musicians, but also in activism and community organizing. “We’re not gonna get rich, so we have to have other reasons to create art and create music,” they told Juliet about the intersection of music and social activism.

Rock the Vote will be held on Thursday, September 22 at the Brightside in Dayton. It will feature performances from M. Ross Perkins, Smug Brothers, Novena, Mariah J, Serin Oh, and Kris N. The League of Women Voters will also be there to register attendees to vote. Doors open at 7:30pm and tickets are $10.

In addition, Nick and Andy discuss upcoming releases on Poptek, which include full-length albums from All Hallowed and The 1984 Draft.