Kaleidoscope

Upcoming Rock the Vote event at The Brightside combines local music and activism

Published September 19, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
Rock the Vote image.jpg

On this episode of Kaleidoscope, Kris N and Andy Ingram of Poptek records join host Juliet Fromholt to discuss Rock the Vote, an upcoming event which combines performances from local musicians with a voter registration drive. Both Kris and Andy have experience not only as musicians, but also in activism and community organizing. “We’re not gonna get rich, so we have to have other reasons to create art and create music,” they told Juliet about the intersection of music and social activism.

Rock the Vote will be held on Thursday, September 22 at the Brightside in Dayton. It will feature performances from M. Ross Perkins, Smug Brothers, Novena, Mariah J, Serin Oh, and Kris N. The League of Women Voters will also be there to register attendees to vote. Doors open at 7:30pm and tickets are $10.

In addition, Nick and Andy discuss upcoming releases on Poptek, which include full-length albums from All Hallowed and The 1984 Draft.

Kaleidoscope MusicVoting
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day