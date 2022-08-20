Studio Session: Dayton Porchfest 2022 takes place this weekend at St Anne's Hill

The annual Dayton Porchfest is taking place this Saturday, August 20th, throughout the historic St. Anne's neighborhood.

This year, Dayton Porchfest will include 51 local bands playing a wide variety of genres in a series of mini concerts. There will also be a selection of local food trucks stationed on Labelle Street.

The free and family friendly event takes place from 1:15pm until 6:45pm.

Watch Ty Spacely perform at Dayton Porchfest at 4pm on the porch of 244 Henry St. and Serin Oh at 5pm on the porch of 30 LaBelle St.

For schedules, maps, and more information, visit the Dayton Porchfest website.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin.

