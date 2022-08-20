© 2022 WYSO
Studio Session: Dayton Porchfest 2022 takes place this weekend at St Anne's Hill

Published August 18, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT
Listen to Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt talk to Dayton Porchfest organizer, Peter Benkendorf and performers Serin Oh and Ty Spacely

The annual Dayton Porchfest is taking place this Saturday, August 20th, throughout the historic St. Anne's neighborhood.

This year, Dayton Porchfest will include 51 local bands playing a wide variety of genres in a series of mini concerts. There will also be a selection of local food trucks stationed on Labelle Street.

The free and family friendly event takes place from 1:15pm until 6:45pm.

Watch Ty Spacely perform at Dayton Porchfest at 4pm on the porch of 244 Henry St. and Serin Oh at 5pm on the porch of 30 LaBelle St.

For schedules, maps, and more information, visit the Dayton Porchfest website.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin.

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
