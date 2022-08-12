© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Beatles tribute festival, Come Together, to be held on the Yellow Cab Tavern rooftop

Published August 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
Come Together
Corn Photography
/
Contributed

Listen to Kaleidoscope host, Juliet Fromholt, talk to the Yellow Cab's Brian Johnson about upcoming Beatles tribute festival, Come Together.

Comprised entirely of local musicians, Beatles tribute act, Come Together, is playing on the rooftop of the Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20.

The annual event is in its fifth year and fourth installment. The Come Together band will be playing music from all eras of The Beatles in a packed two hour set.

The event will also include food trucks, outdoor beer stations, and additional after party bands, Solistic and Salvadore Ross.

Additional information and Tickets are available on the Come Together website for $15 in advance or $20 at doors. There are also two-day tickets for sale for $22. Gates will open at 5:00pm with music starting at 7:00pm.

Future event by the Yellow Cab Tavern can be found on their website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Kaleidoscope MusicDayton
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
