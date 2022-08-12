Beatles tribute festival, Come Together, to be held on the Yellow Cab Tavern rooftop

Comprised entirely of local musicians, Beatles tribute act, Come Together, is playing on the rooftop of the Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20.

The annual event is in its fifth year and fourth installment. The Come Together band will be playing music from all eras of The Beatles in a packed two hour set.

The event will also include food trucks, outdoor beer stations, and additional after party bands, Solistic and Salvadore Ross.

Additional information and Tickets are available on the Come Together website for $15 in advance or $20 at doors. There are also two-day tickets for sale for $22. Gates will open at 5:00pm with music starting at 7:00pm.

Future event by the Yellow Cab Tavern can be found on their website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.