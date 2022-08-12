© 2022 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Age Nowhere's Paul Monnin releases first solo song

Published August 12, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
Paul Monnin
Bobby Tewksbury
/

Listen to Kaleidoscope host, Juliet Fromholt, talk to Paul Monnin about his new single release, "No One Cares."

Dayton singer/songwriter, Paul Monnin, released his new single "No One Cares" on August 5.

"No One Cares" is Monnin's first solo release and self produced track. The single is available on all streaming services or free for download on Paul Monnin's website.

Despite this being Monnin's first solo project, he has been active in Dayton bands Age Nowhere and Neo American Pioneers.

Paul Monnin is playing a solo show at The Trolley Stop in Dayton on September .

See Monnin play with Age Nowhere and Neo American Pioneers at Dayton Porchfest on Saturday, August 20, at 222 South Dutoit starting at 4pm.

Neo American Pioneers are also playing at Riverscape Metro Park on August 25. Age Nowhere has an additional show Hoeflich's Honky Tonk Hillbilly Hoedown at The Yellow Cab Tavern on September 23.

Keep up with Paul Monnin on Facebook: @PaulMonnin and Instagram: @PaulJMonnin.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Tags

Kaleidoscope MusicDayton
Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
