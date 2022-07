Dayton R&B singer/songwriter, Mariah J, released her first album, Unfolding, last month.

Unfoling explores themes of self exploration and love, inspired by Mariah J's own experiences.

Mariah J is playing at the 2022 Dayton Porchfest on August 20th at 605 McLain St at 6:00pm.

Keep up with Mariah J on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook: @IAmMariahJ, and on her website.