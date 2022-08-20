New release from Killer Mike features Young Thug and Dave Chappelle

Killer Mike's new release, "RUN," features Young Thug and Yellow Spring's Dave Chappelle.

"RUN" is Killer Mike's first solo project since the formation of the hip-hop duo, Run the Jewels (RTJ), which features Killer Mike and El-P, ten years ago.

Run the Jewels are supporting Rage Against the Machine on their "Public Service Announcement" tour from July 2022 until April 2023.

Dates and tickets to see Run the Jewels open for Rage Against the Machine can be found here.

Listen to "RUN" by Killer Mike, ft. Dave Chappelle and Young Thug, below.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.