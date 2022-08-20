© 2022 WYSO
Excursions

New release from Killer Mike features Young Thug and Dave Chappelle

Published July 6, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
Killer Mike
Cover art for Killer Mike's "RUN"

Listen to Excursions host, Evan Miller, talk to Killer Mike about his new single, "RUN."

Killer Mike's new release, "RUN," features Young Thug and Yellow Spring's Dave Chappelle.

"RUN" is Killer Mike's first solo project since the formation of the hip-hop duo, Run the Jewels (RTJ), which features Killer Mike and El-P, ten years ago.

Run the Jewels are supporting Rage Against the Machine on their "Public Service Announcement" tour from July 2022 until April 2023.

Dates and tickets to see Run the Jewels open for Rage Against the Machine can be found here.

Listen to "RUN" by Killer Mike, ft. Dave Chappelle and Young Thug, below.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
