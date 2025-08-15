Local Beatles tribute returns to the roof of Yellow Cab Tavern this weekend

This weekend Yellow Cab Tavern will host Come Together, a rooftop Beatles tribute band made of up of local musicians, on Friday Aug 15 and Saturday Aug 16. The event will feature food trucks, vendors, multiple bars, and afterparties both nights with vinyl DJ sets by the WYSO music team.

This year only the band will be performing Abbey Road in it's entirety. In addition to the core six piece band there'll also be a string section and a horn section for a grand total of 15 performers.

"Whether it's just new songs or revisiting old songs every time we come back and get together and do this every year, all of us are finding new little nuances to the songs we're playing, you know? So it's more like the discovery of like,'Oh, wow, that's what they did there.' So as challenging as it is, it's equally as fun the whole time through. So it's daunting and exciting equally," said drummer and event organizer Brian Hoeflich.

To buy tickets and get more info, visit https://www.cometogetherband.net/.