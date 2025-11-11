Studio Session: KimL revives weekly EDM Tuesday night at Next Door in Oregon District

When it comes to building up a community, the gathering place is absolutely essential. From around 2008 to 2020 the electronic music scene in Dayton would come together at Therapy Cafe for EDM Tuesdays. This weekly dance night would bring DJs from all skill levels and genres to their stage and some for their very first public performance.

During the pandemic Therapy Cafe was forced to close permanently, along with EDM Tuesdays. However, Dayton DJ KimL has revived the weekly dance night at Next Door in the Oregon District.

"I was like,'Let's bring this whole thing back." said KimL. "I'm at a point in my DJ career where I have a platform and I want to be able to recreate the dance community that we once had. Bringing in new DJ's, old DJ's, you know, for exposure, for community, for fun."

This weekly event creates opportunities for DJs to meet, chat, and share what they love. There are so many different sub-genres of electronic music that there's no reason to create divides says KimL.

"There's a lot of us DJs in town, you know, but we all play different things, right? We're not in competition with each other. We all do different things so we can collaborate. This upcoming Tuesday is going to be the fifth week. I'm excited to see how it grows and who grows with it."

For more info about EDM Tuesdays follow KimL on Instagram. Check out KimL's guest set and interview for Club Cuts on Soundcloud.