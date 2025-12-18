Studio Session: Atlanta based DJ and producer SWAP MEET! throws down a jungle set for Club Cuts

Atlanta based DJ and producer SWAP MEET! came through the WYSO studios to DJ live on Club Cuts and talk with host Barry Leonhard about his musical upbringing.

In the ninth grade Evan Jones aka SWAP MEET! was experimenting with music production in Fruity Loops. At the time the school had no idea what he was doing in the computer labs says Jones.

"There's actually a part of the computer lab I put FL studio on- like 15 of the computers. I kept forgetting which one I put it on, so there was a point where we came back in this computer lab and like almost all the computers had FL Studio. They didn't even notice because I don't think they knew what that was. They were just like,'There's a banana pepper on here."

Jones is proficient with multiple instruments such as drums and guitar, but while his music with SWAP MEET! is focused on jungle he has roots in punk. When it comes to a DIY music scene Jones says that cross pollination is essential.

"I think a lot of people who like electronic music are still open to punk music and like hardcore and all that so there is a good crossover for sure. And in the south in general, there's only so many spaces where you can do that stuff so you got to keep the DIY scenes together."

Check out SWAP MEET!'s interview and nearly two hour set for Club Cuts on SoundCloud.