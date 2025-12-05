Studio Session: Isicle presents Club Cuts' first live hardware set

Isaac Williams, aka Isicle, is one of Dayton's hardest working musicians. The multi-talented entrepreneur has many facets of creativity including woodworking, DJing, and of course music production. He's also a wedding DJ - leveraging the edge of a musician and years of experience working the dance floor.

Isicle typically performs what's called a live set in the electronic music world. This means that everything you hear is being produced live on the fly with synthesizers, drum machines, and effects rather than a DJ set that is comprised of recorded music. Isicle stopped by the WYSO studios to perform the very first live set ever done for Club Cuts, and to chat with host Barry Leonhard about his musical upbringing.

"So we had a nice sound system in the house, and my dad had it wired all around the house. So like Michael Jackson, Technotronic - Pump Up the Jam, which I also put a little ode to that in tonight's set as well." said Isicle. "I feel like electronic music for me is just sounds that you won't normally hear. Some electronic music kind of copies other sounds, but a lot of electronic music that I love is just trying to sound way different."

On Isicle's stories on Instagram you can see him jamming out in his studio adorned with custom wood work designed to house his music gear. This focus on music hardware is something Isicle says he's been honing in for a while now.

"I've been I've been doing a lot of electronic music for over ten years, and in the last, maybe eight years, I've really gotten into the hardware stuff. It's been real trendy as well as of late on the music market and people have been getting into it. It's really hands on. I've just been DJing dance floors for so long with a laptop that I wanted to be able to do a hardware dance set and see if people could actually dance to it."

Listen to Isicle's hour long live set and interview on SoundCloud.