Club Cuts

Chicago DJ Andy Stroble performs guest set on Club Cuts

By Barry Leonhard,
Peter Day
Published April 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
Chicago-based DJ Andy Stroble joined Club Cuts host Barry Leonard for a guest DJ set and interview. In the interview, Stroble talked about his introduction to electronic music in high school. He grew up in the Dayton area, but said, “I really got into DJing once I moved to Chicago. It’s pretty omnipresent there.” Stroble promotes parties in Chicago, including a series called Ego Death. Information about his upcoming events can be found on Facebook or Instagram.

Andy Stroble's full guest DJ set on Club Cuts is available through May 5th on WYSO music on demand.

Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
