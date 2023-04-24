Chicago DJ Andy Stroble performs guest set on Club Cuts

Chicago-based DJ Andy Stroble joined Club Cuts host Barry Leonard for a guest DJ set and interview. In the interview, Stroble talked about his introduction to electronic music in high school. He grew up in the Dayton area, but said, “I really got into DJing once I moved to Chicago. It’s pretty omnipresent there.” Stroble promotes parties in Chicago, including a series called Ego Death. Information about his upcoming events can be found on Facebook or Instagram.

Andy Stroble's full guest DJ set on Club Cuts is available through May 5th on WYSO music on demand.