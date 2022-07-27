Christian Wilhelmy returns to the Cincinnati techno scene

Cincinnati DJ, Christian Wilhelmy, has recently re-entered the techno world at full steam after a long hiatus.

While growing up in Norway, his interest in DJing was sparked after listening to the mixtapes his older brother gave him.

His popularity in the Midwest grew in the 90's after promoting successful raves in Springfield.

Christian Wilhelmy is playing Design Collective on Saturday, July 30th. Keep up with Christian Wilhelmy on Instagram: @CincyBombSquad.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

