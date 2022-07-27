© 2022 WYSO
Christian Wilhelmy returns to the Cincinnati techno scene

Published July 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT
Christian Wilhelmy
Christian Wilhelmy
Instagram

Cincinnati DJ, Christian Wilhelmy, has recently re-entered the techno world at full steam after a long hiatus.

While growing up in Norway, his interest in DJing was sparked after listening to the mixtapes his older brother gave him.

His popularity in the Midwest grew in the 90's after promoting successful raves in Springfield.

Christian Wilhelmy is playing Design Collective on Saturday, July 30th. Keep up with Christian Wilhelmy on Instagram: @CincyBombSquad.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
