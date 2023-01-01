Mojo Power to ring in the New Year with performance in Yellow Springs

DJ Radio Basim spoke with Mojo Power ahead of their New Years performance in Yellow Springs. The band features lead vocalist Charles Author Williams, bassist John Skot Brennan, drummer Kyle Truitt, guitarist Alex Polotsky, and DJ Mark Drake. They blend funk, blues, psychedelic rock, & hip-hop in the live performances. Mojo Power will perform this Saturday, New Year’s Eve, at Tuck-N-Red's in Yellow Springs. The show will begin at 8:00. Tickets are available at the door.