Behind the Groove

Mojo Power to ring in the New Year with performance in Yellow Springs

By Basim Blunt,
Peter Day
Published December 30, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST
DJ Radio Basim spoke with Mojo Power ahead of their New Years performance in Yellow Springs. The band features lead vocalist Charles Author Williams, bassist John Skot Brennan, drummer Kyle Truitt, guitarist Alex Polotsky, and DJ Mark Drake. They blend funk, blues, psychedelic rock, & hip-hop in the live performances. Mojo Power will perform this Saturday, New Year’s Eve, at Tuck-N-Red's in Yellow Springs. The show will begin at 8:00. Tickets are available at the door.

Behind the Groove Music
Basim Blunt
Basim has worked in the media for over twenty years, as an A&R rep with Capitol Records and as a morning drive show producer. He is a filmmaker, media arts adjunct, and also a digital editing teacher in the Dayton Metro area. In 2012 he joined WYSO as a Community Voices Producer, and his work has earned him a “New Voices” Scholar award by (AIR) Association of Independents in Radio. Basim has produced the award-winning documentary Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton. He also served as Project Manager for ReInvention Stories, a multimedia docu-series produced by Oscar-winning filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert. In 2020, Blunt received a PMJA (Public Media Journalists Association) award for his WYSO series Dayton Youth Radio, for which he is the founding producer and instructor. Basim spins an eclectic mix of funk, soul, and classic R&B every Thursday night from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., as host of the 91.3 FM music show Behind the Groove.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
