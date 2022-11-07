Interview: Cast and crew from the upcoming Central State original play, Vampire Tales

This week on Behind the Groove, host Basim Blunt interviews crew and cast members from the upcoming Central State production, Vampire Tales. Central State students Dallas Sander, Alex McCloud, Dawn Andrews and Matthew Willis talk about workshopping the script for Vampire Tales, an original play about vampires students on a college campus. The students also give a sneak peak of the play by performing scenes live on air. Felicia Chappelle, who co-directed the play with John Flemming, speaks with Basim about working with Central State students to transform the play from a script written for class into a finished stage production.

Vampire Tales will premiere this week at the Recital Hall of the Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center. Performances will be held on November 10th at 2 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. and November 11th at 7:30 P.M. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted at the door.