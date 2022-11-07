© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BehindTheGroove_square.jpg
Behind the Groove

Interview: Cast and crew from the upcoming Central State original play, Vampire Tales

Published November 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
The Vampire Tales Cast.jpg
Basim Blunt
/
Pictured L to R : Felicia Chappelle, Dallas Sander, Alex McCloud, Dawn Andrews, Matthew Willis

This week on Behind the Groove, host Basim Blunt interviews crew and cast members from the upcoming Central State production, Vampire Tales. Central State students Dallas Sander, Alex McCloud, Dawn Andrews and Matthew Willis talk about workshopping the script for Vampire Tales, an original play about vampires students on a college campus. The students also give a sneak peak of the play by performing scenes live on air. Felicia Chappelle, who co-directed the play with John Flemming, speaks with Basim about working with Central State students to transform the play from a script written for class into a finished stage production.

Vampire Tales will premiere this week at the Recital Hall of the Paul Robeson Cultural and Performing Arts Center. Performances will be held on November 10th at 2 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. and November 11th at 7:30 P.M. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted at the door.

Tags
Behind the Groove TheatreCentral State University
Basim Blunt
Basim has worked in the media for over twenty years, as an A&R rep with Capitol Records and as a morning drive show producer. He is a filmmaker, media arts adjunct, and also a digital editing teacher in the Dayton Metro area. In 2012 he joined WYSO as a Community Voices Producer, and his work has earned him a “New Voices” Scholar award by (AIR) Association of Independents in Radio. Basim has produced the award-winning documentary Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton. He also served as Project Manager for ReInvention Stories, a multimedia docu-series produced by Oscar-winning filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert. In 2020, Blunt received a PMJA (Public Media Journalists Association) award for his WYSO series Dayton Youth Radio, for which he is the founding producer and instructor. Basim spins an eclectic mix of funk, soul, and classic R&B every Thursday night from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., as host of the 91.3 FM music show Behind the Groove.
See stories by Basim Blunt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day