Anna Litteral works at Liquid Manufacturing Solutions (LMS) in Franklin, Ohio, where she operates production line No. 8. Her boss, Russ Logue, gave her an opportunity to start a new chapter after prison. But getting the job was only the beginning. For Anna, rebuilding trust has been an important part of moving forward.

In this episode of ReEntry Stories, Anna and Russ Logue discuss rebuilding trust after incarceration, the importance of support in the workplace and how meaningful employment can help people find purpose and independence.

