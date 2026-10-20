Honoring Mary Evans' legacy and finding opportunities after prison

Finding employment after incarceration can be challenging, but community support can make a difference. In the season premiere of WYSO’s ReEntry Stories, Heidi Arnold and Courtney Alspaugh reflect on the barriers people face when returning home from prison, the importance of employment opportunities and the connections that help people move forward. They also remember Mary Evans, the series’ creator, and discuss how her legacy lives on through the stories of people navigating life after incarceration.