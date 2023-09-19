Poor Will's Almanack: September 19 - 25, 2023

As frost time comes closer, I bring in the tomato plants I seeded in July, and I set them up in the greenhouse for winter.

I have sprayed the leaves for whiteflies, mites and aphids. Of course, the bugs are not a mortal threat to me. In fact, they keep me on my toes.

They are a gauge of the quality of my greenhouse hibernation. As long as I keep the insects in check,I know the trajectory of winter is on the rise.

However, Once the insects get the upper hand, I know I am getting careless with my winter gardening and I am becoming restless waiting for spring.

And the tomatoes, of course, know that, too. By the first of March, bugs or no bugs, the plants will become tired and pale. The old season falls apart, and I grope to find a new purpose.

But now....everything is fresh and perfect. These are the brightest, healthiest tomatoes I’ve ever brought indoors. They look like they will live forever, sending out endless indeterminate stalks, climbing to the ceiling, covering the walls.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I’ll be back again next week with more notes on the seasons. In the meantime, plan your own hibernation. Plan to make it perfect.